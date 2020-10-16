Drive-thru flu shot clinics in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY— The Boone County Health Department is hosting drive-thru flu vaccine clinics for Boone County residents age 6 months and older.
Parents or legal guardians must be with children under 18 years of age. No appointment needed. Please bring your insurance card with you and remember to wear your face coverings.
Drive-thru clinics are located at 1204 Logan Ave. Belvidere from 10am – 2pm during the following dates:
- Tuesday – Thursday, October 20, 21, 22
- Tuesday – Thursday, October 27, 28, 29
- Wednesday & Thursday, November 4, 5
- Tuesday, November 10
- Thursday, November 12
- Wednesday, November 18
“Vaccinating against the flu is more important than ever as we prepare for flu and COVID-19 to be circulating this fall and winter” said Amanda Mehl, Public Health Administrator.
