BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A Tuesday lunch helped local veterans take a special trip to Washington D.C.

Symphony Maple Crest was raising money for VetsRoll. The “All-American Hot Dog and Brat Drive-Thru Lunch” in Belvidere was free, but people were encouraged to give what they could.

All of the money will go to VetsRoll to send former military members, and Rosie the Riveters, to the Nation’s capitol.

“It’s important to support the veterans for what they’ve given to us, what they’ve given to our country, what they’ve done for all of us throughout their lives and their service,” said Marc Bright of Symphony Maple Crest and Northwoods. “So, we’ve got to remember that and never forget.”

Organizers said that they were hoping to raise enough money to send at least one veteran to D.C., which costs between $600-700.