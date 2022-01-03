Driver and passenger arrested after fleeing Rockford traffic stop

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A driver and passenger have been arrested after fleeing from a traffic stop at Whitman and North Main Streets early Monday morning.

Police say the vehicle with three occupants stopped for a moment but then fled after being pulled over.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop near 6th Street and 4th Avenue.

33-year-old Anthony Riggs, the driver of the vehicle, was arrested for Fleeing to Elude, Revoked Driver’s License, and Various Traffic Offenses.

Nakari Boose, the front passenger of the vehicle, has been taken into custody for an outstanding warrant.

Nakari Boose, Photo Credit: Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office

The third occupant of the vehicle was released with no charges.