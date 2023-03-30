JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A man was arrested after an early Thursday morning police chase across Rock County.

A Janesville Police officer attempted a traffic stop in the area of Midvale Drive and Wright Road around 12:25 a.m., according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle fled before the officer was able to get a description.

A Beloit Police supervisor said advised that the vehicle matched the description of one that was recently stolen out of Beloit, as well as that the possible driver being Cory Bendorf Sasseen.

The department had probable cause to arrest him for theft, reckless endangering safety, false imprisonment, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and two counts of fleeing.

The vehicle eventually into Illinois before entering back into Wisconsin around 1:17 a.m., at which point Beloit Police used stop sticks. This did not stop the car, however, and Beloit officers joined the chase.

The vehicle eventually left Beloit, leading Rock County deputies to take over the pursuit. Assistance was requested from the Janesville Police Department for more stop sticks. A moving roadblock was also used by deputies to slow the vehicle to a stop.

The suspect vehicle struck three different Rock County squad cars while it was slowing down before eventually coming to a stop on Cty Tk D near Rockport Park Drive. The driver was confirmed as Bendorf Sasseen, who was taken into custody.

Deputies noticed that the passenger of the vehicle was having a medical event when they stopped. They proceeded to render aid and contact emergency services. No one was injured during the chase.

Bendorf Sasseen has been charged with Fleeing, Reckless Driving, Operating After Revocation, one count of 1st Degree Reckless Endangering Safety, two counts of 2nd Degree Reckless Endangering Safety and Operating While Intoxicated, which was his second offense.