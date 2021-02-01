Driver crashes after being pursued, shot at in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police one person was injured in a crash that resulted after a victim said they were followed by a white SUV whose occupants opened fire on them early Monday.

According to police, officers were called to the 1300 block of Kishwaukee Street around 3:40 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found a black sedan stuck in the snow and riddled with bullet holes, police said.

Police say the victims said they had been followed around by a white SUV which shot at them.

Officers located the passenger in a nearby parking lot with a facial injury believed to be from the crash. The driver was uninjured.