Driver crashes after being pursued, shot at in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police one person was injured in a crash that resulted after a victim said they were followed by a white SUV whose occupants opened fire on them early Monday.

According to police, officers were called to the 1300 block of Kishwaukee Street around 3:40 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found a black sedan stuck in the snow and riddled with bullet holes, police said.

Police say the victims said they had been followed around by a white SUV which shot at them.

Officers located the passenger in a nearby parking lot with a facial injury believed to be from the crash. The driver was uninjured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

