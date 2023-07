SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — One person is dead after an early morning crash in Sycamore.

According to police, just after 4 a.m., a car left the road near the intersection of Plank Road and Luther Lowell Lane and hit a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not been identified pending family notification, police said.

Investigators are looking in to what led up to the crash.