ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have not yet released details on how a car ended up in a tree Wednesday night.

According to the Rockford Fire Department, first responders were called to Kishwaukee Street just south of Harrison Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

The vehicle was seen to have serious damage, wedged vertically in the tree branches. The driver had to be extricated from the car, the fire department said.

A power pole was knocked down onto train tracks nearby.

Kishwaukee Street was shut to traffic as the scene was cleared.

There is no word yet on the driver’s medical condition.