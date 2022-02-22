BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit police are searching for a hit and run driver.

The crash happened Tuesday morning near the intersection of Henry Avenue and Riverside Drive near the Ken Hendricks Memorial Bridge. Investigators said that the suspect who caused the crash was behind the wheel of a gold or green Hummer. It was last seen driving northbound on Highway 51.

Police said that it will have front end damage, and it is also believed to have North Carolina license plates. There is no word on if anyone was hurt in the hit and run.

Any information on the incident should be given to the Beloit Police Department, (608) 364-6800, or Beloit Area Crime Stoppers.