ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say two men were arrested late Wednesday after fleeing police and crashing into an empty house on Broadway.

According to police, officers tried to stop a car in the 2600 block of Broadway around 10:25 p.m., but the driver sped away. The car crashed into a house in the 2200 block of Broadway, officials said, and the two occupants got out and ran.

The passenger, Antwon Tate, 33, was apprehended nearby, police said. He was charged with Resisting Arrest.

The driver, Rashad Pelzer, 42, was found several blocks away and arrested. He was charged with aggravated fleeing, leaving the scene of an accident, resisting arrest, and driving with a suspended license.

Pelzer was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.

Police said a discarded gun was found during the investigation, but neither man is currently facing weapons charges.