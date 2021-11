FAIRDALE, Ill. (WTVO) — A driver is recovering after an early-morning crash in Boone County.

It happened just after 7 a.m. near the intersection of Irene and Bloods Point Roads in Fairdale. A van rolled over on its side after colliding with a semi-truck, and fire crews had to break the windshield to free the driver. The semi had some front-end damage as well.

There is no word on what led up to the crash.