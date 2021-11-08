Driver hurt in Rockton single car crash

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A driver was airlifted to the hospital Monday after a crash in Rockton.

Firefighters rushed to the scene on W. Rockton Road around 2 p.m., which is where they found a black Fiat on it’s side. Investigators said that the driver was headed east when it left the road, hit a tree and flipped several times, leaving the person behind the wheel trapped.

Crews cut off the roof of the car to free the victim. There is no word on their condition.

Winnebago County Sheriff’s Police are reportedly investigating the crash.