ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — One person is dead after driving into a home at 5998 Kilburn Avenue Wednesday night around 10.

Fire officials say the car crashed into the side of a home and ripped off a gas meter. The driver was trapped inside and died.



Crews went door to door evacuating houses within a quarter mile after the gas leak.



Multiple police and fire agencies are on scene. Investigators are still looking into what caused the crash.