ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A driver was killed in rural Capron early Friday morning after failing to stop for a stop sign and continuing off the roadway and into a tree.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred around 8 a.m. in the area of Cemetery Road and County Line Road.

Authorities said the driver of the 2015 Chevrolet Impala was headed eastbound on Cemetery Road leading up to the crash.

The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle, police said.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, and the driver’s identity has been withheld, pending family notification.