JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police say one person was killed and another injured in a crash between two motorcycles in Janesville on Friday.

According to the Janesville Police Department, a group of motorcycles were traveling south on South Garfield Avenue from East Court Street around 2:55 p.m. when one driver hit a parked vehicle and the second driver hit them.

Only one rider from the group remained on the scene, police said.

Police did not identify the deceased, pending family notification.

The incident is under investigation, police said.