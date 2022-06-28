FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say a motorcyclist was killed Monday in a rollover accident in the area of Stephenson Street Road and Van Brocklin Road.

According to the Stephenson County Sheriff, officers received notification of the crash around 7:09 p.m.

Deputies found the overturned motorcycle half a mile west of Van Brocklin Road, police said. The driver was taken to Freeport Memorial Hospital and was pronounced dead.

Police have not released the driver’s name pending family notification. The cause of the crash is still unknown, authorities added.