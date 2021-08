JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — An unidentified driver was killed Saturday after speeding off the road an hitting a tree.

According to Janesville Police, the driver was speeding around a curve and left the roadway around Palmer Drive and South Main Street, The vehicle struck a tree on the south side of Palmer Drive, police said. They found the driver pinned inside the crashed vehicle, dead.

The driver’s identity is being withheld until police notify next of kin.