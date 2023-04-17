WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A 21-year-old driver was killed Monday after crashing into trees on North Main Street.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the 8800 block of N. Main, north of SportsCore, for a crash around 12:30 p.m. and found the red vehicle crashed into a line of trees.

The sole occupant, a 21-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Police said the driver was headed north on Main when he lost control and hit the trees.

Police also said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.