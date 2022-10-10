SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — A 69-year-old racecar driver was killed Sunday in a crash at the Blackhawk Farms Raceway.

According to the Winnebago County Coroner, Charles Mack was involved in a crash in which his vehicle left the track and struck a tree.

He was taken from the scene, at 15538 Prairie Road, to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7:15 p.m.

Mack was from Ham Lake, Minnesota.

He was participating in the Chicago Region SCCA Fall Sprints Double Divisional races at the raceway.