JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — The driver of a motorcycle was killed and the passenger injured in a motorcycle crash in Janesville on Sunday.

According to police, the motorcycle collided with a truck at the intersection of Center Avenue and Burbank Avenue around 6:53 p.m.

Both driver and passenger were transported to Mercy Hospital, where the driver later died.

Janesville Police said an investigation into the crash is still ongoing, and the Rock County Sheriff’s Office is assisting.

The driver was not publicly identified, pending family notification.