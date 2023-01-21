A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A driver was pulled from their vehicle and taken to the hospital after a two vehicle, head on collision in Belvidere Saturday morning.

Crews were called to Route 76, near the Boone County Highway Department building, at 7:24 a.m. Saturday, according to Boone County Fire Protection District #2.

They found two vehicles that had been in a head on collision when they arrived. One driver had to be pulled from their vehicle and taken to a local hospital.

The driver’s injuries were said to be serious, but they are reportedly in stable condition. The other driver walked away from the wreck with no injuries.