ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Authorities say a driver suffered serious injuries in a crash in Rockton on Friday morning.

According to the Rockton Fire Protection District, the crash happened at 6:20 a.m. on North Main and Gleasman Roads, just south of the intersection.

Photo: Rockton Fire Protection District

Officials said when first responders arrived, the driver was out of the vehicle and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The fire department said it appeared the vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office was on the scene and is investigating the cause of the accident.

No charges have been announced.