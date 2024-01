BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — The driver of a Ford F-150 suffered heavy front end damage after a hit and run just south of Belvidere on Monday night.

Around 8:07 p.m. the Boone County Fire Protection District said it had responded to a two vehicle crash at Cohoon Road and Genoa Road, just south of the I-90 interchange.

Photo: Boone County Fire Protection District #2

Photo: Boone County Fire Protection District #2

Photo: Boone County Fire Protection District #2

The second vehicle involved fled the scene after the crash, authorities said.

Minor injuries were reported.