LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — No one was hurt after a semi hit a power line in Loves Park.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on N. Second Street, just south of Riverside Boulevard. Firefighters on the scene said the semi snagged the power line as it was pulling into a business.

The lines were live and sparking, and a small fire was caused. The driver got out safely.

ComEd was called in to cut power and remove the line. About a dozen customers were without power as a result of the accident.