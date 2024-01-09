BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — With snow starting to fall law enforcement wants to remind the community to drive safely with slick road conditions.

“The roads are in poor condition. Drivers overestimate how well they can drive,” said Belvidere Police Chief Shane Woody. “Just make sure that you slow down. Give yourself enough time to break in, to stop. Increase that reactionary distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you. So that way, if they do slow down or stop, it gives you enough time to break.”

The Federal Highway Administration reports that 116,000 people are injured in snow, ice, or slush-related accidents each year. First Responders hope to remind people to stay off the roads and if driving is necessary, slow down.

“Just make sure that you slow down,” Chief Woody said. “Give yourself enough time to break, to stop. Increase that reactionary distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you. So that way, if they do slow down or stop, it gives you enough time to break.”

Police have a phrase “Driving too fast for conditions”

“So regardless of what the end result is, the cause is that somebody is driving too fast for whatever the road conditions are, whether it be wet, icy, snowy,” Chief Woody said. “Somebody is just going too fast, which causes them to either skid, lose control, go into a ditch, or rush another vehicle.”

Chief Woody says that even with fewer cars on the road, accidents still occur in this weather.

“It’s not that there are even more people out on the roadways. It’s just the ones that are on the roadways aren’t adhering to the road conditions,” the Chief said. “So we tend to see more, more accidents that way. And, you know, county deputies, even more so than us.”

Experts say two important tips are having a full tank of gas and pack necessities in the car in case of an emergency.

“If you have additional blankets, an extra set of clothes, an emergency kit, make sure your tires are going to be inflated properly,” Chief Woody said. “And there’s appropriate tread on your tires as well that will allow you to navigate the snow.”