ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Dropkick Murphys have announced a stop in Rockford on their 2023 tour.

The Celtic punk band and Boston natives are scheduled to perform Friday, October 20th, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the BMO Center, with The Interrupters and Jessie Ahern as opening acts.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 19th at 10 a.m. at Tickemaster.com and the BMO Center and Coronado Performing Arts Center box offices.

According to a press release, “Their celebrated discography includes four consecutive Billboard top 10album debuts (2021’sTurn Up That Dial, 11 Short Stories Of Pain & Glory, Signed and Sealed in Blood, Going Out InStyle), along with2005’s gold-selling The Warrior’s Code featuring the near double platinum classic ‘I’m Shipping Up to Boston.'”