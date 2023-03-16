ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — PCI Pharma Services is slated to invest $50 million in a 200,000-square-foot expansion to its facility in Rockford.

According to a press release, the facility “will house over 20 dedicated customer suites with multiformat machines for the assembly and packaging of vials, pre-filled syringes, auto-injectors, and pen-cartridge combinations. This machinery can be used for the glucagon-like peptide 1 agonists (GLP-1) class of drugs prescribed to treat diabetes and obesity, as well as those needed for oncology treatment and autoimmune diseases.”

“We see the tremendous impact that we can make with patients with this investment,” said Salim Haffar, CEO of PCI Pharma Services. “The need for injectable drug-delivery device combination product capacity and expertise is critical, and we are responding with a world-class facility to address the future demands of our global clients so they can focus on developing therapies to improve the lives of patients with serious chronic conditions.”

The Rockford facility is expected to create 250 jobs over the next two years. It is expected to be open in summer 2024.

PCI Pharma currently occupies space at 4545 Assembly Drive.

Rockford is the largest of PCI’s 30 locations across the U.S., European, and Asia Pacific regions.