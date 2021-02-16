Police say intoxicated Byron man crashed into Rockford squad car

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say 44-year-old Severiano Rosavelasquez, of Byron, was driving under the influence, traveling the wrong way on N. Main Street, when he crashed into a squad car on Saturday.

Police say around 3:05 a.m. a patrol officer saw Rosavelasquez’ white SUV driving southbound on N. Main prior to the crash.

No one was injured, but police say Rosavelasquez was driving under the influence and had a loaded gun in the car.

He was charged with Driving Under the Influence, Multiple Traffic Violations, and Carrying a Concealed Firearm.