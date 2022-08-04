CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois State Trooper suffered injuries after his squad car was hit just after 2 a.m. Thursday morning on I-94.

According to police, the trooper was investigating a prior crash when a drunk driver rear-ended the squad car.

The trooper and a 27-year-old Chicago man were taken to an area hospital but were said to have suffered minor injuries.

The driver faces charges including DUI and a Scott’s Law violation, which requires motorists to get over a lane when an emergency response vehicle is pulled over on the road.

According to ISP, a total of 14 squad cars have been hit in similar crashes this year, and 7 troopers have been injured in those crashes.