Drunk driver who killed Boone County K9 to turn himself in

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — In December of 2020, Vincent Millare, 53, hit a Boone County Sheriff’s squad car, killing K9 Loki, who was in a kennel inside. His lawyer says Millare is scheduled to turn himself in on Friday.

Because of the incident, a bill is making its way to the Illinois senate that would make it a felony to hit and kill a service dog.

Last month, Millare plead guilty to DUI and Passing an Emergency Vehicle, Causing Death. He was sentenced to two years in prison.

But, with time already served, Millare will only serve one additional year.