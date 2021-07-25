Drunk Janesville hit and run suspect leads police on 55mph chase through trailer park

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police arrested Alexandra Kjell, 25, on her 6th OWI offense early Sunday after she led cops on a 55mph chase through a trailer park, authorities said.

According to police, an officer spotted Kjell’s car after a hit and run occurred in the 300 block of S. Jackson Street. The officer said Kjell’s vehicle appeared to be leaving a fluid trail behind it. When the officer got behind Kjell, she allegedly accelerated away.

Police said Kjell drove continually around and through the trailer park between S. Jackson and Beloit Avenue for five minutes at speeds up to 55 miles per hour, eventually turning onto a dead end street and becoming boxed in.

Kjell has a revoked driver’s license and 5 prior convictions for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

She was arrested and charged with 6th OWI Offense, Fleeing a Police Officer, Operating After Revocation, Operation without Interlock Device, and driving with no insurance.

She was taken to the Rock County Jail.