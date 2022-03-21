OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Ogle County Police say they arrested an unlicensed, drunk driver after a high-speed pursuit on I-39 on Saturday.

According to police, Craig Kehl, 49, of Ottawa, was at the intersection of East IL Route 2 and I-39 around 9:30 p.m. when officers tried to pull him over.

However, police said fled onto southbound I-39. Lee County Sheriff’s Deputies were able to use stop sticks to puncture Kehl’s tires and force him to stop near mile marker 83.

Kehl was charged with Aggravated Fleeing to Elude, Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Aggravated Driving While License Revoked, and an outstanding Ogle County warrant.

He was booked into the Ogle County Jail.