ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man faces 14 charges after police say he went on a drunken go-kart joyride.

Ricardo Jimenez, 29, was arrested on Saturday following a brief police chase — all from his Polaris Hammerhead go-kart.

Police initially observed Jimenez doing doughnut circles on the Conklin Elementary School baseball diamond and in nearby grass, causing large chunks to be ripped from the ground, according to court documents.

Jimenez then began driving away from the school, heading southbound on Coleman Avenue, before police attempted to pull him over.

The maximum speed of a Polaris Hammerhead 150cc is 25 miles per hour, according to the manufacturer.

The 29-year-old allegedly ignored police, fled through a stop sign at Penn Road and drove behind a home in the 2900 block of Coleman Avenue, disappearing into a nearby wooded area.

Police later saw Jimenez run into the home, and arrested him after he attempted to leave through the front door.

A field sobriety test issued to Jimenez resulted in multiple DUI charges. Jimenez was also charged with fleeing and reckless driving, among others.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail and held without bond.