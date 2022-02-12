JANESVILLE, Wisc. (WTVO) — A woman, child and four cats made it safely out of a Janesville duplex after a clothes dryer caught fire in the basement of the home.

The Janesville Fire Department arrived at 722 Hawthorne Ave. just after 5 p.m. Friday where they met the occupant of the home. She reported the fire was in the basement on the east side of the duplex.

The fire was located in the laundry area of the basement and was quickly extinguished. The fire appeared to have spread from a clothes dryer to the wall behind the dryer and ceiling of the laundry area.

Firefighters estimated damages of approximately $30,000.