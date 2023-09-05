ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The voice actor who growled such iconic lines as “Come get some!” and “Hail to the King, baby!” in the Duke Nukem video game series will appear this October at a Rockford video game convention.

Jon St. John will topline the Rock River Valley Video Game Convention at the Lyrian Society, 1115 4th Avenue, on Saturday, October 14th.

The convention is set to host 30 or more vendors selling video games from every console generation, rare consoles, virtual reality headsets, arcade cabinets, and more.

Tickets will be available the day of the event at $20 for adults and $12 for children under 12. Advance tickets will be sold for $17 and $7, respectively.

Best known as the voice of the first famous first person shooter – Duke Nukem, over his 45-year broadcast and voice-acting career John has provided voice-overs for countless commercial, infomercial, multi-media, and video game projects. Jon is heard on games such as: World of Warcraft, Half-Life: Opposing Force, Sonic Adventure, Counterstrike: GO, DoTA 2, Star Trek: Online, Rad Rogers, POSTAL4: No Regrets, and ION FURY.

Rockton ice cream vendor Dairyhaus will have a food truck at the event.