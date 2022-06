BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Belvidere’s City Council is set to approve or deny an application to build a new Dunkin’ Donuts.

The new location would go in at 320 W. Chrysler Drive as a new construction project, razing the former Grandma’s Family Restaurant.

Final site plans would still need to be approved after the City Council votes on the proposed Dunkin’ at Monday’s meeting.

A Palatine developer is hoping to develop a three-unit building with a drive-thru lane.