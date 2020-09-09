DuPage County woman becomes 1st in Illinois to get West Nile Virus this year

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois woman in DuPage County has become the first in the state to contract West Nile Virus in 2020.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the woman became infected last month.

Common symptoms of West Nile Virus include fever, headache, nausea and muscle aches. However, severe cases of West Nile can cause meningitis and can be deadly.

Last year, one person in Illinois died, while 28 were infected.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories