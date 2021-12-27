Durand 10-year-old injured in hit and run

DURAND, Ill. (WTVO) — A 10-year-old boy from Durand was injured in a hit and run on Tuesday.

The 3rd grader was reportedly hit by a car on West South and Freemont Street, according to Durand Police Chief Jeff Schelling. He believes that the car was going slow, between 5-10 piles per hour. The 10-year-old was walking in the crosswalk when he saw the car and started running. The car hit the boy, who flew into the air and landed on the grass. The driver did not stop, and the boy now has a big bruise on his leg.

Police are still looking for the driver and his car, a white PT Cruiser with a sunroof and no front license plate. Any information can be given through the Winnebago County non-emergency line, 815-282-2600, or the Durand Police Department, 815-248-2606.