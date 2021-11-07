Durand center hosts fundraiser to continue helping animals

DURAND, Ill. (WTVO) — A local wildlife rehabilitation center hosted their biggest fundraiser of the year, hoping to hit goals to keep the facility functioning.

Hoo Haven, 10823 Cleveland Rd, helps between 800 to 1,000 wildlife animals a year. They welcomed residents to the grounds on Sunday to explore all that the center does.

Organizers said that the money raised will help renovate pens that are over 30-years-old. It will also help two pelicans that are in need of extra care.

The center has been a stateline staple for 35 years, and the director said that having people care about the facility is helpful towards their mission.

“It’s heartwarming to see all the people that have discovered us, that want to help us, that want to see what’s in their own backyard that they can do,” said Karen Herdklotz.