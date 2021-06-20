Durand classic car club continues Father’s Day show tradition

DURAND, Ill. (WTVO) — Downtown Durand celebrated Father’s Day by hosting their 25th annual car show. This also happens to their final show.

People who took part in the show were able to show off some of their cars. There was even competition for the best in show.

Several cars were featured anything from vintage cars to some newer models. The club’s president says he’s happy to pass the tradition onto the next generation.

“I started in this club the year after my dad passed away from cancer the day after Father’s Day. So, that’s why I’m happy with this. I think of my dad but I also have my oldest grandson with his pickup truck here now. My son has been here. My family is here and all my friends are here,” said Stateline Classics Car Club President Glenn Matteson.

A total of 140 cars participated but organizers say even more would have made it out if not for the rainy weather.