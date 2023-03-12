DURAND, Ill. — A unique fundraiser brought out a crowd in Durand on Sunday.

The Durand High School Future Farmers of America (FAA) Chapter held a donkey basketball game.

A packed gym brought in a few thousand dollars will go right back to the students so they can have these experiences.

“That money just goes back to our chapter,” said Emily Backebear, agriculture teacher and FAA advisor at Durand High School. “That money then allows for our students to go to events at minimal to no cost, and, so then it doesn’t prohibit anybody from attending an event based on their financial status.”

Some of the funds will be used to go on leadership trips and to send the chapter’s state qualifier to the state championship.