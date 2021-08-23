Durand School Board reverses course, votes to require masks

DURAND, Ill. (WTVO) — The Durand School Board has voted to reverse their decision on their mask-optional policy, and said they will now comply with Gov. JB Pritzker’s executive order and submit a “corrective action plan” to the State.

Durand was one of 51 school districts in Illinois who received the “On Probation” designation from the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) for noncompliance with the Governor’s mandate.

Pritzker said he issued the order – which requires students and staff, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks indoors – based on updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommended mask wearing as patients sick with the delta variant of the coronavirus threaten to overwhelm hospitals nationwide.

ISBE says school districts must submit a “corrective action plan” or be faced with losing both state recognition and funding, and finding their athletic teams barred from competition in the Illinois High School Athletics Association.

Durand School Board President Annette DeYoung said they would be submitting the corrective action plan before the two month deadline expires.