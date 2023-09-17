DURAND, Ill. (WTVO) — The highly anticipated release of a bald eagle on Sunday was put on hold.

Hoo Haven’s ” Bald Eagle Days” has been postponed due to the weather. The plan was to release the bird into the wild, as well as hold other activities for kids.

Putting the animals first, they look at the weather for the next three days. Karen Herdklotz, director of Hoo Haven, explained how this can affect the animal’s safety.

“So, we had to hold on the eagle release because of God out there. If it started to storm, rain really hard, they can get feather soaked. So, we don’t want that to happen,” Herdklotz said

The eagle release will have a new date, likely sometime in the next two to three weeks. Any updates will be posted on the Hoo Haven website and Facebook page.