Durand’s wildlife sanctuary welcomes interns with new living area

DURAND, Ill. (WTVO) — Durand’s Hoo Haven Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center helps almost 1,000 animals every year.

From bald eagles to foxes and mice, the shelter takes care of animals who need a little help to get back to the wild.

In the past two years, they’ve received over $21,000 in grants. Part of the money is for new surgical instruments for their trauma room, but a big chunk of the funding went to construction of a new building specifically for housing interns, who will now be able to live on the property full time.

“It made us a couple more bedrooms, inside here,” said Steven Herdklotz, Hoo Haven’s business and property manager. “It gave us the ability to have a small kitchenette area. It gave us a spot for them to sit and rest and have their computer.”

Herdklotz and his wife, Karen, started the internship program about 8 years ago. In prior years, the shelter’s interns shared an RV.

Intern Avelyne Walk said she has been living and working at Hoo Haven for the past several months, and having her own space has changed her experience.

“Here we have heated floors. You get a room all to yourself. You can come back here and you can relax. You don’t have to walk to the bathroom or walk all the way outside to go to an RV every time,” she said. “It makes it much more comfortable.”

Herdklotz says he hopes having the on-site living space will encourage other volunteers to help.

“Interns, when they come here, we want to be able to teach them how to handle the animals, how to deal with sicknesses with the animals, how to care for the animals, how to figure caloric intake so they can get the proper nutrition,” he said.

Applications are accepted to become an intern on Hoo Haven’s website.