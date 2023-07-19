WASHINGTON (WTVO) — A Senate committee in Washington D.C. will vote on legislation Thursday to require Supreme Court justices to adopt a code of ethics.

The act would create a way to investigate violations.

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin is the chair of the Senate judiciary committee. He said that it is time for change to be made and for judges to be held to an ethical standard.

“Every other federal judge, federal employee, member of Congress, member of the administration, all of us are bound by the code of ethics and by disclosure requirements, but the Supreme Court said it doesn’t count,” Durbin said. “‘We nine people can do what we want to do and don’t have to answer to anyone.’ That’s why we’re having this remarkable bill.”

Durbin has been calling for the Supreme Court to adopt an enforceable code of conduct for more than a decade.