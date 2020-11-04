SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D) was able to hold off a challenge from former Chicago-area sheriff Mark Curran (R) in Tuesday’s race.
Durbin, the No. 2 Democrat in the Senate, was first elected in 1996 and has handily won each election since then.
Durbin, who was unopposed in the primary, issued a statement then saying he was honored to continue the campaign and work to “restore this nation to the honorable, decent country that we know and love.”
MORE HEADLINES:
- Baez, Rizzo win gold gloves
- Temperatures reach 70 degrees Tuesday afternoon, with several more 70 degree days ahead
- Lowe’s to hire 20,000 employees nationwide
- Family loses their home, three pets after Stillman Valley fire
- Durbin defeats former Chicago-area sheriff Curran to hold U.S. Senate seat
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!