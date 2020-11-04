Durbin defeats former Chicago-area sheriff Curran to hold U.S. Senate seat

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D) was able to hold off a challenge from former Chicago-area sheriff Mark Curran (R) in Tuesday’s race.

Durbin, the No. 2 Democrat in the Senate, was first elected in 1996 and has handily won each election since then.

Durbin, who was unopposed in the primary, issued a statement then saying he was honored to continue the campaign and work to “restore this nation to the honorable, decent country that we know and love.”

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories