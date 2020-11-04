Durbin defeats former Chicago-area sheriff Curran to hold U.S. Senate seat

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D) was able to hold off a challenge from former Chicago-area sheriff Mark Curran (R) in Tuesday’s race.

Durbin, the No. 2 Democrat in the Senate, was first elected in 1996 and has handily won each election since then.

Durbin, who was unopposed in the primary, issued a statement then saying he was honored to continue the campaign and work to “restore this nation to the honorable, decent country that we know and love.”

