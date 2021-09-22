Durbin, Duckworth propose bill to make community colleges more affordable to trades

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — US Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) introduced legislation today aimed at making community colleges more affordable to students interested in pursuing a career in highly-skilled trades.

The Community College to Career Fund in Higher Education Act would highlight partnerships between technical schools, community colleges, and businesses that train students to fill empty, high-skill jobs in fields like manufacturing, healthcare, clean energy, and information technology.

Durbin said advanced training at a lower price tag will help Illinois workers grow in their careers.

“Senator Duckworth and I believe in community colleges. They are affordable, they don’t take advantage of you like the for-profit schools, and the education there is practical and can really result in a much better life,” said Durbin.

The bill would also create a competitive grant program to support more partnerships between two-year colleges and businesses.