BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — As the City of Belvidere continues to pick up the pieces following Friday’s deadly EF-1 tornado.

On Tuesday, Illinois Senators Dick Durbin (D) and Tammy Duckworth (D) visited to survey the damage.

The pair, along with the state’s full congressional delegation, have called on President Joe Biden to issue a federal disaster declaration, which would free up money for cleanup efforts.

More than 40 people were injured when the roof of the Apollo Theater collapsed, killing one 50-year-old man.

Engineers are still working to determine whether the historic structure can be saved.

Both senators took time on Tuesday to thank first responders.

“Most of us go to bed every night and we get up and we do what we need to do. We go to work. We go to school. We take care of our kids and we don’t think about all those first responders who are training, week in, week out, month in, month out, until we need them. And then they’re there. And then you realize they’ve been there for us all along, safeguarding us and we just get to see them in action when the most terrible things happen. And you where there, so, thank you for that,” Duckworth said.

There is no timeline for when President Biden could make a decision on the disaster declaration.