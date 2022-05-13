SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Congress is poised to pass a bill called the “Affordable Insulin Now Act” which would drop the cost of insulin to $35 a month.

The State of Illinois already has its own cap in place, at $100, but it does not apply to every insurance plan.

The new, federal bill would bridge that gap.

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) hopes to get the bill passed this Summer.

"The pharmaceutical companies are not going to do it on their own," Durbin said. "We have to pass a law to do it and we're going do that. I believe we will. It's a strong bipartisan measure. It gives just a little bit more hope to the families that are struggling with diabetes across this state, across Chicago, and across the entire nation."

If passed, the law would go into effect next year.