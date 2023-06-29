ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Sen. Dick Durbin (D) returned to Rockford on Thursday to tout a $6 million federal grant for RMTD to buy electric buses.

The money will be used to help RMTD convert its fleet to zero-emissions electric vehicles.

Fifteen hybrid and six battery vehicles are already in use, and RMTD hopes to have 12 more in service by the end of the year.

Durbin said the transition to clean energy vehicles comes at a critical time.

“This is a necessary transition into cleaner energy. And that’s what the whole world has to focus on and the United States needs to lead that effort,” Durbin said, referencing initiatives underway in China. “If we’re going to make it our committed effort, as a nation, to reduce this challenge, we, in this generation, have to do our part. Rockford Mass Transit District is on the road to do just that.”

RMTD’s goal is to have a zero-emission fleet by 2036.