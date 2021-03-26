Durbin pushes for enhanced background checks for Illinois gun purchases

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Senator Dick Durbin is pushing for legislation which would enhance background checks for weapons purchases, to keep guns from those considered mentally unstable.

The Illinois Democrat spoke in Chicago Friday morning, following back-to-back mass shootings in Georgia and Colorado.

“I have a bill that would require gun shows to do background checks. Why is that important for Chicago? Because the number one supplier of states outside of our own of crime guns is Indiana, with its gun shows, and no background checks,” Durbin said.

Senators who support the bill say it would accomplish four things: require background checks, obtain fingerprints, give the Illinois State Police the ability to take guns from certain people, and secure funding.